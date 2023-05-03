Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT at $142.50

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $237.87.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

