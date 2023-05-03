HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Biopharm in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for TC Biopharm’s current full-year earnings is ($11.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TC Biopharm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

TC Biopharm stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

