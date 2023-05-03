GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives $10.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GCMG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.03 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.49.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

