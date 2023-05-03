Brokerages Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) PT at $40.00

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

