StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,329,401.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,463 shares of company stock worth $3,586,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 648,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 201,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

