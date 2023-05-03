StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,329,401.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,463 shares of company stock worth $3,586,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
