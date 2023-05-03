Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $183.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.84. Acciona has a 52 week low of $157.90 and a 52 week high of $211.55.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

