Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $24.90

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

