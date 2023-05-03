Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $15.93

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of VOR opened at $4.02 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

