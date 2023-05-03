Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $11.86

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

