Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $11.86

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

