Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$6.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

TVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.53 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5206943 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

