Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $47.89

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,979,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,165,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.