Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$59.60 on Friday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9262174 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.29%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

