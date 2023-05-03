Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 28330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.
