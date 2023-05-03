GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1580241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

