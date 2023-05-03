First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 8,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4,641.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

