First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 8,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares
In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
