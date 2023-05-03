Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 697507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.