North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$33.00. The stock traded as high as C$26.29 and last traded at C$26.21, with a volume of 57505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NOA. TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.72.
Insider Activity at North American Construction Group
In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4165121 EPS for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.60%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
