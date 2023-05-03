Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00. The company traded as high as $705.63 and last traded at $690.87, with a volume of 4236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $699.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $669.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.17.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

