Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $95.63 and last traded at $95.82. Approximately 1,538,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,092,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

Specifically, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Etsy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.