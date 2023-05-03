Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) fell 6% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.85. 342,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 899,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBCF. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 585,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 45.64%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

