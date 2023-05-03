BTCS Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 11th (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, May 11th.
BTCS Stock Down 2.3 %
BTCS stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.72. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
About BTCS
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
