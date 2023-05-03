McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $553,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

