TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period To End on May 8th (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 8th. TMT Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TMT Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTCU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. TMT Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMT Acquisition Corp Unit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition Corp Unit stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

