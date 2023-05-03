Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

