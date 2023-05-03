Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 8th

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 8th. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMCU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit makes up about 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

