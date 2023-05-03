Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

