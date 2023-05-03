Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Up 4.9% Following Earnings Beat

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.15. 40,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 75,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Tennant

TNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

