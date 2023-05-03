Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $21.50 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. 112,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 648,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 820.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

