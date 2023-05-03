Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 133799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 7.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

