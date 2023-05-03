Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $415.00. The company traded as high as $373.58 and last traded at $372.30, with a volume of 170095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.45.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,378,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.81 and a 200-day moving average of $333.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.