PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 162975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.