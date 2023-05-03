Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 41618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

