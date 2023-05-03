Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. 157,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 890,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Specifically, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 23,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $280,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,216,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,935 shares of company stock worth $7,066,898. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.