MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 49,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 502,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $611.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

