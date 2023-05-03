Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

