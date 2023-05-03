Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

