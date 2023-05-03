PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Earnings on Friday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

