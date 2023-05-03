DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

