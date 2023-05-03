ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $74.89. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 2,884,430 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

