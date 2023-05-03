Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $16.15. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 69,217 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Trading Down 6.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

