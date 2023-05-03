Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $16.15. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 69,217 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity at Universal Insurance
In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Trading Down 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.92.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.