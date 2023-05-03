Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. 142,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 258,276 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $21.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

