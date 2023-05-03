Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Decreases By 8.7%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Montage Gold Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of MAUTF stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.