Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Decreases By 8.7%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Montage Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MAUTF stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

