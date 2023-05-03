Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Drops By 6.3%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,752,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 922.4 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLFNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

