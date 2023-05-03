Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at 0.06 on Wednesday. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.19.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

