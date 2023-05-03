Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at 0.06 on Wednesday. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.19.

About Medaro Mining

(Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.