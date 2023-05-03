MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Update

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 619.3 days.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTYFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

