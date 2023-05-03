Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGLLF opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.86. Magellan Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.10.
About Magellan Financial Group
