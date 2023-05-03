Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $232.00. The stock traded as high as $209.29 and last traded at $208.92, with a volume of 43028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

