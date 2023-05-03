Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $232.00. The stock traded as high as $209.29 and last traded at $208.92, with a volume of 43028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

