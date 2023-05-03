Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MPVDF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.30%.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

