AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $121.64 and last traded at $121.42, with a volume of 24705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.79%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,534,000 after purchasing an additional 132,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

