Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Expands By 9.2%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

